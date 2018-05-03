The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, inaugurated an adhoc committee for the establishment and development of the National Assembly museum and archives on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, the inauguration took place in Abuja where he said the committee is to help in the realisation of the quest for a befitting museum and archives for the National Assembly as a national monument fit for the digital age.

The committee which is chaired by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, is charged with the task of establishing a National Assembly museum for the purposes of immortalisation of its proceedings, processes and procedures of lawmaking in Nigeria.

He stated that contrary to beliefs in some quarters, the proposed National Assembly Museum and Archives is not about “immortalising the present set of lawmakers”.

“This is about institution building, it is about institutional memory, it is about legacy; and most of all, it is about the greatness of Nigeria,” Mr Saraki said. “Parliamentary libraries can be found all over the world.”

While making reference to the Library of Congress in the United States, which was founded in 1800 and the House of Commons Library in the United Kingdom, founded exactly 200 years ago, in 1818, Mr Saraki said information availability is critical to the functioning of democratic legislatures.

He said access to information is crucial to the strengthening of parliamentary oversight, improvement in the work of representatives and accountability to the electorate.

“Museums and archives play an important role in preserving legislative records for posterity. This becomes even more critical in a fledgling democracy such as ours,” Mr Saraki said.

He urged the committee to draw on the deeds and records of past National Assemblies, to enable it cross the bridge of memory that was broken by the military years.

“This way, we will not keep re-inventing the wheel in our quest for nationhood. There is also the need for greater intellectual depth in our public life. A museum and archives would give a leap to intellectualism in our legislative activities.

“It also promises to be an invaluable repository of knowledge that would be of untold benefit to scholars, historians, students and citizens in general.

“Above all, it would aid our knowledge of legislative history, because as Edmund Burke said, ‘Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it,’” he stated.

Earlier, Mrs Raji-Rasaki pledged that the panel would work to develop a legacy that will stand the test of time.

“It will be a deserving repository of our proceedings and a documentation of the happenings within the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly. The institution shall become the authority in the dispensation of our ideas, ideals and standing,” she said.

Members of the committee include Ogbeide-Ihama Omoregie (Co-Chairman), Matthew Urhoghide, Babajide Omoworare, Victor Umeh, Obinna Ogba, Joseph Edionwele, Sam Onuigbo and Chille Igbawua.

Others are: Yahaya Danzaria, Cerie Jogai, Aminu Waziri Mohammed, Abbas Mohammed (Secretariat) and Moyo Adeniran.