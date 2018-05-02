The embattled Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, Wednesday told the Senate that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) humiliated him while holding him custody over alleged N322 million fraud.

Nwaoboshi who resumed plenary assured his colleagues he would not yield to intimidation especially when he did not do anything to warrant alleged humiliation he was subjected to by EFCC operatives.

He noted that although he would soon have his date in court, justice would surely prevail.

He said, “I rise to thank the Senate for standing solidly behind me during my ordeal in the hands of the EFCC; for their concern for my well-being as well as their support and solidarity.

“As a lawyer, I am conscious of the fact that my matter is now in court. I am no longer at liberty to say anything that will impede judicious trial of the case.

“However, I want to assure my colleagues that I have not done anything that will justify or that necessitated the humiliation I was subject to as a serving senator.

“This roll back to the dark days of the military rule must not be allowed to hold sway under a democratic dispensation. This senate must rise up and challenge the forces and agents of oppression.

“I want to assure this 8th senate of which I am a proud member that I refuse to be cowed or intimidated by anyone.

“I am confident that I will have my day in court and justice will surely prevail. Once more thank you for believing in me and standing by me.”