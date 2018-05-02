A senator, Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North), has raised alarm over recent cross-boundary invasion of Isu community of Arochukwu Local Government Area in Abia State allegedly by Utuma community of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

In a motion he sponsored, Mr Ohuabunwa called for the intervention of the Nigerian Army and Police.

The senator explained that the breach of peace and public order led to destruction of houses, property and loss of “not less than 50 lives of residents.”

He expressed concern that the invasion may attract retaliatory actions, leading to further escalation of the crisis, and loss of more lives if not quickly nipped in the bud.

While stating that the preservation of lives and property of citizens, remains the primary concern of the Senate, Mr Ohabunwa said threat to the lives and property of Nigerian citizens are serious threats to national unity and coexistence and must be promptly addressed.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, while supporting the motion, stated that the crisis gives rise to other issues.

He blamed the National Boundary Commission for being part of the problem, adding that “if they were doing their jobs well” to check cross boundary crisis, “nothing like this will happen.”

Mr Ekweremadu also called on the Senate committee overseeing cross-border conflicts to give a report of crisis that it has resolved overtime.

The Senate thereafter, resolved to “Urge the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police to quickly take action and intervene to restore order, peace and normalcy in the affected communities.”

Other resolutions made by the Senate are to “direct the Senate Committee on States and Local Governments to investigate the matter and report back to the Senate,” and “urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to move in to assess the situation and provide emergency required relief materials to displaced citizens.”