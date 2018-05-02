A 40-year-old clearing agent, Ejike Onyinye, who allegedly defrauded a man of N2.5 million on the pretext of investing the m oney in hides and skin business, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ejike, a resident of Ejigbo, Lagos, is standing trial on charges of intent to defraud and stealing. He, however, denied the charge.

ASP Roman Unuigbe, who is prosecuting the case, told the court that the accused committed the offences between May 26 and May 31, 2017 at Ejigbo.

Roman said the complainant, Mr Ibrahim Lukman, reported the incident at the Yaba Police Station.

The accused had on May 26, 2017, told the complainant that he was a clearing agent who intended going into the importationof hides and skin and that he needed some money for the business.

“The complainant gave the accused N2.5 million not knowing that there was no plan for any business.

“The accused took the money from the complainant and ran away,” he alleged. The offences contravened Sections 278 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing while Section 314provides 15 years for fraud.

In his ruling on the accused’s bail application, the Magistrate, Mr P.A. Ojo, granted the clearing agent bail in the sum ofN500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.