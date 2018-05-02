The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has for the second time failed to appear before the Senate over the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye as well as the spate of killings across the country.

Saraki asked the Clerk to the Senate to bring the IG into the chamber. After going out and returning to the chamber, the clerk told the Senate President that the police boss was not around and had sent the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, to represent him.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, who said he was shocked by the IG’s non-appearance, read Sections 88 (1 and 2) and 89(c) as empowering the lawmakers to summon the IG.

Na’Allah prayed the Senate to resolve that Saraki leads a delegation to “register our displeasure.” He, however, did not state to whom the displeasure would be registered.

Saraki, in his remarks, said no IG had ignored invitation from the legislature since Nigeria began to practice democracy.

“I don’t think that this has ever happened before,” he said.

The Senate President asked the Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan; and Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, to engage with the executive on the matter.

He asked the delegation to report back in one week, saying “we will take it up from there.”