A Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned until May 22, hearing of a suit filed by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Patience, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, challenging the freezing orders on her account.

Patience had filed the suit in 2016, to challenge the ‘No Debit Order’ placed by the EFCC on four Skye Bank accounts, harbouring a total of $15.5 million.

Joined as defendants is Skye Bank and a former aide to President Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa.

Also joined in the action are four companies namely: Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd; Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd; Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd; and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd.

Though the accounts were said to be opened in the names of the four companies linked to Dudafa, Patience filed the suit to lay claims to the funds.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) appeared for the applicant, Mr. Nnemeka Omewa, appeared for the EFCC, while Mr. Lanre Ogunlesi (SAN) appeared for the second defendant.

Defence counsel then informed the court that counsel for the EFCC had sought for leave to file additional processes, adding that same had not been served on him.

Other counsel also informed the court that they had yet to peruse the processes.

When asked by the court the date the processes were filed, EFCC’s counsel, replied that it was filed on April 27.

Justice Mohammed Idris then said that since parties had just been served with the processes, same could not be heard today, as parties had rights to look at the processes and file replies if any.

He consequently, adjourned the case until May 22 for hearing.

At the last adjourned date, the court had taken pieces of evidence from witnesses in the suit and had adjourned for a continuation of hearing.