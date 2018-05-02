Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised the governing board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on ways the scheme could also be generating income and self sustaining.

Akeredolu, who spoke when a team of the board members paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Akure, said he was ready to help the scheme to improve in the state.

The governor said that there was nothing wrong if the scheme had its own bakery.

He said that apart from producing bread, the scheme would even be teaching corps members how to produce bread.

Akeredolu said that even the foods that corps member ate at the orientation camp could be produced by corps members by investing in farming.

The governor said the scheme should be tailored towards producing job creators and not job seekers.

“The permanent orientation camp should be used for development of Nigerian youths. We want them to be job creators,” he said.

Akeredolu promised to help the NYSC build a perimeter fence to replace the decapitated one at the permanent orientation camp.

Earlier, a member of the National Governing Board of the NYSC, Joseph Eberedu, congratulated the state for achieving the status of permanent orientation camp from temporary.

Eberedu, who is also the head of the team, said the NYSC would take the advice of the governor and use the site more purposefully.

Eberedu, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, thanked the governor for the renovation work so far done at the camp.

He said that the environment would be deployed for economic activities that would suite all tribes in the country.

Mrs Grace Akpabio, the State NYSC Coordinator, thanked the governor for receiving the team and providing enabling environment for corps members in the state.

Akpabio said the NYSC would always ask for help from the governor who had always been responding to their calls.