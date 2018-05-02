The Niger State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in the recent Katcha/Kpata Kacha bloody communal clash in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dibal Yakadi, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

Yakadi said that a fight between two brothers from the two different communities snowballed into a full blown communal crisis, leaving one dead.

He explained that the quarrel was over a long-standing ownership dispute of a parcel of land.

The police commissioner told NAN that the command had deployed 70 policemen to restore peace and normalcy in the communities.

He appealed to residents to assist the police with further information that would help determine immediate and remote causes of the incident with a view to nipping future crises in the bud.