The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has said the 219 retired Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service were paid N2.216 billion benefits for the month of March.

This came as Directorate said no fewer than 7,969 Civil Service Pensioners have been added into its payroll to receive regular monthly pension payments.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, said the pensioners were verified in the South-West and North-Central in the Fourth Quarter of 2017 and had been paid up to March 2018.

The Executive Secretary said the payment improved the economic livelihood of pensioners who were deprived their rights for a long period.

“This depicted the supportive role of PTAD in making sure the labours of our heroes are not in vain.” she said.

Before the addition, Ikeazor said over 19,500 verified Civil Service pensioners from the North-West, South-East, North-East and South-South had been reinstated and paid their arrears.

“Also ongoing is the computation of benefits for over 5,000 verified Civil Service Pensioners as the verified Civil Service Pensioners would be listed on payroll too,” she said.

The executive secretary further said that in January 2018, the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) of the directorate paid N2.215 billion to 111,525 pensioners, 219 Retired Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service.

For the month of February, she said N2.216 billion was paid and in March, N2.216 billion was paid to retired Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service.

For the Parastatals Pension Department which started verification in Fourth Quarter of 2017, she said, 98,259 pensioners were paid monthly to the tune of N4.097 billion in January 2018.

Ikeazor said for the month of February, N4.134 billion was paid to the pensioners while N4.117bn was paid in March.

For pensioners verified in Fourth Quarter 2017 and First Quarter 2018 under the Parastatal Pension Department, she said, Nigerian-Re ,NITEL/Mtel and two others the accurate computation of their benefits are currently being made.