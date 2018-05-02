Rivers State Government has commenced investigations into Thursday’s loss of marine equipment estimated at N10 billion to a wild fire alleged to have started from illegal refineries at the Woji Jetty, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya, who made the disclosure while inspecting the damage caused by the fire, said that investigation had already commenced to get to the root cause of the fire and bring perpetrators to book.

The fire reportedly affected vessels at the jetty with Swatlents Limited, one of the boat owners, claiming it lost “over N3 billion” to the incident.

The state Environment Commissioner, on the inferno’s link to illegal refineries, lamented that the “Rivers State Government is on the road 24 hours for safety of the people. The people should help government so that we can have good air.

“Government does not pollute the air or environment. It is activities of men that pollute the environment. I cannot say what caused the fire because it is very difficult to get close to the source and dangerous to inhale the smoke.”

Ignatus Onyekachi, lawyer to Swatlents which lost a vessel to the fire, alleged that his client had lodged several complaints against the illegal refineries activities at the Jetty, blaming the Joint Task Force, JTF, for not responding to the warning signs to arrest the situation.

“These hoodlums carry out these activities in broad day light. It also shows that the military is aware of the activities of the hoodlums,” he alleged.

He said that the loss suffered by his client was over N3 billion, threatening a court action against the JTF for alleged failure to carry out its duties to secure lives and property at the jetty.