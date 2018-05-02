President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his predecessors only completed few projects.

The President said grand corruption characterised past administrations and denied Nigeria the opportunities of experiencing “infrastructure revolution.”

He said some people made away with billions of dollars on fraudulent oil deals and bogus military contracts.

The President said this in an opinion he wrote, which was published by NewsWeek on Monday to coincide with his official visits to Washington DC, USA.

Buhari said, “In fact, very few major infrastructure projects were completed in Nigeria in the years leading to my inauguration as President , a period during which the country enjoyed its highest crude oil prices in recent history.

“The grand corruption of our recent past, which saw tens of billions of dollars frittered away on fraudulent oil deals and bogus military contracts, put paid to all opportunities for an infrastructure revolution.

“Now we have seized the chance to do things better: We have cleaned up falsified civil service payrolls and commenced the prosecution of payroll impostors–saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

“We set up a whistle – blower policy aimed at deterring corrupt practices in government and we are committed to the Open Government Partnership.

“In January this year, Nigeria was elected to the Partnership ’s Steering Committee.”