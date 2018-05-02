Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the recent approval for the construction of the Sumaila-Falali–Birnin Bako–Bauchi road as ‘a significant step’ towards improving the commercial status of Kano State.

The Federal Executive Council had on April 25 , 2018, approved the construction of the project at the cost N4.57 billion.

The Federal Government’s decision was announced by the Minster of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Governor Ganduje explained that the project, alongside other road projects being executed by the President Buhari administration in the state, would ensure increased accessibility and reduce the cost of transportation as well as attract local and international investors.

Governor Ganduje, in a Government House’s statement, on Wednesday, indicated that the road projects would consolidate the position of Kano as a regional commercial nerve center, which provides markets for millions of people in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Mali, among others.

The governor further noted that the 74 km Kano-Katsina road, leading to the Nigeria–Niger border, which was also awarded by the Federal Government, has reached advanced stage of completion, even as the Kano-Maiduguri road project, he said, was also making headway.

“We are also pleased that Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi I25 kilometer road which links Kano State with Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states as well as the neighboring Niger Republic has also been awarded by the Federal government”, he maintained.

The reconstruction of the Kano–Kaduna–Abuja road was also awarded by the Federal Government in furtherance of its commitment to bring to an end the recurring accidents along the road which had dilapidated over time, Gov. Ganduje noted.