The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, for condemning killing of Christians in Nigeria.

During a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, Trump said the“killing of Christians in Nigeria was unacceptable” to the American government.

Reacting, CAN in a statement issued by its spokesman, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, noted that Trump told Buhari the right thing to do.

He, however, said if Buhari does not sit up and protect Christians, they will defend themselves.

Oladeji said, “We are happy that President Trump has told President Buhari the right thing to do. We hope and believe President Buhari would do the right thing and sit up. He has to sit up.

“Every time we tell them Christians are being killed, they don’t want to listen, but that is the truth. If the President cannot protect Christians, we have two options, we fight back.

“The law of the land permits self-defence. Secondly, come 2019, we vote him out. If he says there is nothing Christians can do, let him dare us.”