Police have arrested 25 suspected cultists, who gathered for their initiation activities in Enugu state.

The Enugu State Police Command said it recovered a locally made single barrel pistol, a locally made cut to size single barrel gun, four live cartridges and six expended cartridges from the suspects.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on April 30 at 1 a.m. in a bush at the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

Amaraizu said the suspects were arrested by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit through intelligence information.

“To this end, the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command through intelligence information have raided Obeagu-Amechi Awkunanaw bush.

“It was reported that 25 youths from various universities, polytechnics and some secondary schools in the South-East gathered for their initiation activities into membership of Black Axe Ayes confraternity.

“During the well co-ordinated raid, which took place inside the bush behind centenary city Awkunanaw, these suspects were promptly apprehended.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects have been helping police operatives in their investigations as it relates their cult activities among other vices.

“The command has maintained its readiness and stand and will not rest on its oars in its campaign and onslaught against cultism and other vices among our youths in the state for a safe and secured environment,’’ he said.