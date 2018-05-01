Just In: The #AbubakarShekau led insurgent group has released a propaganda video of how they fought their way into Jiddari, a suburban area in the city of Maiduguri last Thursday, carting away arms and ammunition. #BokoHaram pic.twitter.com/twETmAtlpS — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 30, 2018

The Boko Haram insurgent group has released a video of its attack on Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Thursday.

Ahmad Salkida, journalist known to have access to leadership of Boko Haram who shared the video on Twitter, said it was released by the Abubakar Shekau faction of the sect.

The military succeeded in repelling the attack but, according to Salkida, the insurgents made away with some arms and ammunition belonging to the soldiers stationed in the area.

In the video, an insurgents was seen firing shots from a truck while some others drop some booty inside the truck.

“The #AbubakarShekau led insurgent group has released a propaganda video of how they fought their way into Jiddari, a suburban area in the city of Maiduguri last Thursday, carting away arms and ammunition. #BokoHaram,” Salkida wrote.