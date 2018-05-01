Some workers in Abuja on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to address the various security challenges threatening the peace of the nation.

Some of the workers made the call when they spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja at the May Day celebration.

Mr Francis Ochibo, Vice Chairman Nigerian Bottling Company Union, said that President Muhammadu Buhari should look into the issue of security challenge and proffer lasting solution.

“I think government should look into security challenge, enough of the killings; government needs to step in to fight insurgency and kidnapping.

“Nigerians are not happy with the way politicians treat citizens anymore because they have turn the affair of the common man to their own.’’

He urged politicians to do the right thing so that they can secure the votes of the people come 2019.

Ochibo urged the government to look into the affair of workers by reviewing the minimum wage upward, the N18, 000 minimum wage can no longer cater for the needs of Nigerians worker.

“The prices of things have gone up and the value of naira had fallen, for that reason, we are appealing to the government to review our salary upward.

“If possible they should give us 100 per cent to cope up with the hardship of the nation,’’ he said.

Mr Fortune Obi, Public Relations Officer, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), urged the government to take the issue of security of lives and property seriously.

He said the government need to look into the issue of security and address it, so that it will not destroy the nation.

Obi, however, urged Nigerian workers to carry back the message of peace to their various offices and establishments.

Mr Femi Ogundele, said that no workers in Nigeria is happy “we need our leaders to change the way things are being done so that workers can be happy.”

He lamented that various challenges facing the government ranging from security challenge, to poverty and unemployment needs government’s urgent attention.