The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on relevant stakeholders to tackle the rising cases of drug abuse among youths in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who expressed concern on Tuesday in her Twitter handle, said it was alarming the rate at which the younger generation of Nigerians, especially in the north, engaged in substance abuse.

The wife of the president expressed dismay over the rising cases of illegal consumption of codeine among youths.

She, therefore, enjoined parents across the country to monitor their children, to prevent them from engaging in drug abuse.

”I have noted with alarm the exponential rise of drug abuse in our country, especially in the North.

”As a parent, I am deeply saddened by this fact, it is important that we interrupt the trend and encourage our children to stay drug free,” she said.

She therefore appealed to security agencies as well as the relevant stakeholders to take a holistic fight against the menace.

She said her NGO, the Future Assured initiative, in collaboration with the wives of the northern governors, are working tirelessly to address the problem.

”Recently, in states like Kogi and Kebbi, rehabilitation centres were renovated and commissioned to cater for the victims of drug abuse while similar efforts are ongoing in other states.

”However, my NGO conducted empowerment and training programmes for youths with constructive engagement as one of its direct goals.

”Recently, we inaugurated campaign programme for the war against substance abuse.”