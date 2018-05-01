The Ibadan branch of the Obafemi Awolowo University Alumni Association has called on the panel investigating the alleged sex-for-marks scandal at the institution to be diligent and objective in its investigation.

The Ibadan branch chairman of the association, Dr. Musa Oshodi, made the call on Tuesday at the annual picnic of the group.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one Miss Monica Osagie, a student in the MBA Programme at OAU, had alleged that a lecturer, Prof. Richard Akindele, deliberately failed her when she rejected his sex advances.

Oshodi, however, said that the school authorities must not do anything that would tarnish the good record of the university.

“The university must sustain the motto of the school, which is, Learning and Culture.

“Justice must be done; the lecturer must not be allowed to go unpunished if found guilty and he must be freed if innocent,’’ Oshodi said.

The chairman said that nobody would question the outcome of the investigation if the panel was sincere in its investigation.

Oshodi also said that the major objective of the alumni association was to promote the welfare of the institution’s graduates.

He called on members of the group to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the association and the university, and to also sustain love and harmony.

NAN reports that highlights of the occasion included dancing competition, soccer match and the cutting of the birthday cake of one of the children of a member, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.