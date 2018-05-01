Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed Ebikimi Okoringa, an aide of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

Okoringa, who was recently inaugurated as a Special Adviser to Governor Dickson was shot dead at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, a former Acting Chairman of the local government was attacked and killed at about 10pm on Monday.

A community source, who craved anonymity, said the suspected assassins laid an ambush close to his house and shot him immediately he came down from his car.

“They waited for him under the cover of darkness. Immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards his door, they released the first bullet,” the source said.

He said the killers made sure that their victim was dead before they left him and fled the area.

Though it has yet to be ascertained the motive behind the dastardly act, the incident was said to have jolted other cabinet members.

Spokesman for Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for his comments.

His mobile phone indicated that his line was unreachable.