Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State says his government is set to give car loans to civil servants in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration in Lafia.

Al-Makura said that he had already approved N100 million for the loans which would be given to interested civil servants.

He added that civil servants from level 1-6 would be given motor cycles loans.

The governor, who also said that he had donated a 32-seater bus to labour, pledged that government would continue to sustain 100 per cent salary payment to civil servants.

He further said that the government had concluded plans to release N400 million for the payment of gratuities to both local government and state retirees.

The governor said that the civil service commission had released the promotion list of civil servants as at 2017 and promised to back up the promotion with cash benefits.

He further promised to make workers’ welfare the priority of his administration as well as commence massive training and retraining of civil servants.

Earlier, Abdullahi Adeka, State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urged the governor to pay local government workers 100 per cent salaries.

Adeka said that the percentage regime had started since September 2016.

He also appealed to the governor to pay 100 per cent monthly pension to all pensioners in the state.

The NLC chairman further appealed to the governor to back up the promotion of civil servants with financial benefits.

Adeka commended the governor for improving the welfare of civil servants in the state and promised to partner with the government to ensure the progress of the state.