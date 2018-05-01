Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday charged the Organised Labour to be realistic and reasonable in their agitations and struggle for better wages.

The governor spoke at this year’s May Day celebration held at the Agege Stadium, Agege area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Ambode, “There will always be is a place for agitations and struggle and it is a fact that only those who dare struggle may win. Yet, these agitations and struggles must be focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are pursued in the appreciation of the competing interests that government has to continually balance.”

He said his administration had continued to partner with the leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and would continue to consider all the requests of labour as “we work together for the peace, progress and prosperity of all workers in Lagos State, all Lagosians and our State.”

Ambode urged the organised labour to continue to show understanding while rightly insisting on the due and just entitlements of their members, just as he called on all the stakeholders in the management of the nation’s economy to redouble their efforts and continue to explore innovative means of addressing the economic challenges in order to make life easier and more comfortable for the Nigerian workers who were the development and growth partners of the government.

On the theme of this year Workers’ Day celebration, “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win,” the governr said it was not only apt but also timely.

He said as the nation now moved towards another election year, it was imperative for the labour movement to see itself as a constructive partner of the government in ensuring peace and harmony in the society before, during, and after the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The governor added that the labour movement should not only enquire after what workers could get from the government but also what workers could further contribute to support the government in making a difference in the lives of the people.

Ambode also said it was on record that his administration had never, since the inception, had any dispute with the organized labour and that he would be the first to admit that the Labour Unions in Lagos State had been most responsible and while, at the same time, being dogged in their advocacy for the promotion of the interests of workers in Lagos State, both in the public and private sector groups.

In his Speech, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Council, Idowu Adelakun commended the Lagos State Government for prompt payment of salaries, infrastructural development, security, plans for proposed Pension Review for workers, zero tolerance for job loss, among others.

Adelakun also urged the state government to ensure upward review of loan facilities for workers, resettling of mechanic operators to approved sites as it aimed to turn Lagos metropolis to a smart city, amongst others.

Also speaking, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Lagos State Council, Francis Ogunremi, lauded Ambode’s achievements in the area of security, transportation, road projects and others.

He urged the governor to do more in the area of the environment, housing, provision of pipe-borne water and downward review of the Land Use Charge.