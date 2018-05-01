Many people are feared dead following an explosion in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria.

The explosion occurred at a mosque in Wuro-Burode near yan Gwajo part of Mini.

The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon while worshippers were holding Zuhr (Afternoon) prayer.

While details of the blast are still sketchy, residents and local officials fear many people worshippers were killed.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a teenage boy who set off his suicide vest.