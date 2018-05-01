The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja, says the House is ready to pass the minimum wage bill as legislature awaits the executive to forward the bill for upward review.

Dogara, in a statement to mark 2018 Worker’s Day celebration, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, reiterated the desire of the House to provide a better life for workers.

The Speaker said he was not unmindful of the struggles and hardship faced by Nigerian workers in their daily lives.

According to him, this is why the National Assembly is committed to putting more resources in the hands of workers.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government Committee on Minimum Wage currently conducting public hearings across the six geo-political zones in the country, would soon conclude its assignment.

He said that a new national minimum wage bill would be transmitted to the parliament by the President.

“On behalf of the entire members of the House of Representatives, I want to use this occasion to, once again, underscore the importance of workers to the growth and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month. “We see your dedication to doing your bit in ensuring that Nigeria continues to run effectively in spite of unfavourable conditions.

“We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies and agenda.

“I assure you, on this occasion, that the National Assembly will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the executive and any other initiative that will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker.

“We will support it wholeheartedly,” the Speaker said.