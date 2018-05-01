The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, says workers in the state have proved themselves as allies of government by supporting the restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda of state government.

Arulogun made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Monday while felicitating with workers in the state on the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration on May 1.

He said the support of the workers in implementing development programmes of the present administration was highly commendable.

The commissioner expressed government’s appreciation to the workers for the commitment and dedication to duty, adding that government would continue to improve the quality of life of workers and the entire people.

He announced that concerted effort was underway to ensure that the state government paid outstanding one month salary to workers.

He said “we felicitate with workers in the state on this year’s Workers’ Day celebration: they have been very supportive and their immense contributions to the development of the state is worthy of commendation.

“Oyo State workers have been partners in progress with the Abiola Ajimobi’s administration in providing dividends of democracy and good governance in the mission to build a modern state.

“We will continue to strive hard to ensure that workers get the best and their welfare will continue to be our priority.

“We urge them not to relent in their support for this administration and to always discharge their duties efficiently and effectively.”