Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, yesterday, authorised the payment of 2014 gratuity to retired civil servants in the state, even as he donated N50 million to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, for the completion of Labour House.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, members of the state executive council as well as officers and members of the state NLC and TUC, gave the directive shortly after inspecting the NLC secretariat, which is under construction.

On payment of gratuity, he said: “We have already finalised and I have just signed today (yesterday) an authorisation for them to commence the implementation of 2014 gratuity.”

While applauding the leadership of labour in the state for good management of its resources in the erection of the building, the governor said: “At the time we discussed with the NLC/TUC on the need to support them build a labour house, the approval I gave was so insignificant for the accomplishment of what I am seeing here today. I thought I was the only magician who knows how to turn one naira into a million dollars. Today, I have seen some management experts that are equally very good.”

Ayade, who assured that the Labour House will be completed before his third year anniversary in office, added: “Against that background, God has descended upon me with an inspiration to ensure that you complete this project and get it ready for commissioning because in the history of Cross River, we have never had a Labour House where members can come in unmolested. It is my pleasure to support you complete this edifice with additional N50 million. That figure will cover both furniture, telecom and small clinic in case of any emergency.”