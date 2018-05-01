The Nigerian Navy says it has handed over 32 suspects with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to the Area Commander, Nigerian Police, Okitipupa.

Navy Capt. Sabo Lengaya, the Commanding Officer Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Lengaya said that the Navy also handed over 30 litres of 370 jerrycans loaded with AGO, N1,199,000 cash, 13 vehicles and mobile phones recovered from the suspects.

“Our men while on patrol intercepted some convoy vehicles along Igbokoda-Okitipupa Road in Ondo State.

“In the course of searching the vehicles, it was discovered that some of the vehicles were carrying illegally refined AGO.

“Further investigation revealed that the products were brought from the creeks by boats and loaded at Ugbonla Jetty and the vehicles with the empty jerrycans were also going to the jetty to load.

“Efforts to arrest the suspects proved abortive as the suspects fled upon sighting the naval men in the area,” he said.

The commanding officer, however, said that the product lacked documentation with regards to its source and approval.

“Physical examination showed that the product was illegally refined AGO and facts on ground showed that the suspects were not licensed to deal in petroleum product,” he said.