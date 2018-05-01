The federal government has pledged its commitment to job security and improved welfare for Nigerian workers.

In a statement to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration, Chris Ngige, minister of labour, said workers should use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the struggle for better working conditions and decent work environment.

Ngige said the federal government places a high premium on the welfare of workers.

“Our openness is to provide enough windows for all Nigerians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government,” he said.

“Our modest achievement is creating equable condition for job security and improved welfare for workers.

“This is as evident in the fact that no federal civil or public servant has lost his or her job in the last three years of the administration despite economic downturn.

“This is as well as the ongoing effort to give effect to a new national minimum wage easily bear out federal government’s commitment to the upliftment of the workforce.

“This year’s celebration therefore presents an opportunity for a collective reflection on the contributions of the labour movement to national growth.

“We should also reflect on the steadfastness of the Buhari administration to the welfare of workers on the other.”

He further assured all workers of better days ahead.