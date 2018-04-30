The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has applauded workers in the state for their contributions in the drive for socio-economic development, noting that reforms being implemented across various sectors in the state will guarantee better days ahead for the state’s civil service.

In a statement to mark Workers’ Day, observed every May 1, Obaseki said, “I salute the immense contributions of workers to the overall development of the state. Our workers are reflection of our unmatched creativity and high sense of industry.”

The governor thanked the workers for their support to his administration’s policies and programmes, noting, “as we take stock of our collective input, outcomes and impact, I am proud to say that our modest achievements could not have been possible without your full support.”

He urged workers not to relent in their effort to help develop the state, adding, “With workers’ continued cooperation, there will be no limit to how far we can go in transforming the Edo State public sector.

“We are reconstructing and remodelling the state secretariat buildings so that we can give you a befitting work environment that is well equipped and dignifying. We remain committed to regular payment of workers’ salaries, pensioners’ entitlements and clearing of the backlog of pension arrears as well as regular promotions, which are non-negotiable.”

Noting that reforms in pension management have eliminated the skirmishes witnessed in the past, he said, “The contributory pension scheme will put an end to the challenges associated with the old pension scheme. Pension after retiring from service will be paid regularly and without troubles.”

According to him, the state has commenced training of workers to deepen their knowledge on problem-solving skills, as “the training would enable the migration of all tasks from the age-old analogue platform to Internet-enabled ICT platform to reduce the time spent on treating and processing files and responding to enquiries.”

Obaseki stressed that the “over 2000 teachers who were trained on the use of technology-based teaching method, a component of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) can now teach our students in public schools with computer tablets.”