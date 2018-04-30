The Lagos State Government on Monday pledged increased support to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Mr Oluseye Oladayo, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, made the pledge while receiving members of the NYSC Governing Board in his office.

“The NYSC scheme is very integral to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians, and we need to sustain it.

“In Lagos, we are aware of the large number of corp members that are usually posted here, and we are ready to continuously support the scheme.”

Oladayo assured the NYSC board that the state considered the welfare and security of the members as a priority.

He also said that the state was committed to completing work at the permanent NYSC camp in the state, to make corps members more comfortable.

Meanwhile, Prof. Joseph Ahneka, the leader of the NYSC team and member of the board, had earlier thanked the state for supporting the NYSC scheme over the years.

He urged the state government to expedite work at the NYSC permanent campsite to accommodate the large numbers of corps members usually posted to the state.

Members of the NYSC board are in Lagos State on an inspection tour of facilities at the camp.