Kano State Government on Monday says it is ready to partner with Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to train accountants working with the state government.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known when members of Kano/Jigawa district society of ICAN paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Kano.

‎Ganduje said the state government would partner with the institute to have chartered accountants that would block leakages, boost revenue and move Kano State forward.

He added that state government would enrol best ‎students to ICAN technician scheme to complement the work of senior accountants in the state.

The governor added that his administration introduced Single Treasury Account (TSA) to block revenue leakages and boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He noted that “since the restructuring of Kano Internal Revenue Service, our IGR has improved tremendously and we are making efforts to improve on the current figures.”

The governor then presented land with Certificate of Occupancy to the institute to build secretariat.

The Chairman of Kano/Jigawa district society of the institute, Alhaji Ado Abubakar‎, said ICAN was established in 1965 ‎and since then, it graduated 43,219 students and 22,595 accounting technicians.

He said Kano/Jigawa chapter of the institute trained more than 300 accountants in the state, adding that the two branches built and donated lecture hall to Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

He commended the governor for introducing TSA and for making the state tax-based economy and for giving the institute land to build secretariat.