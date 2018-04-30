Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has described workers in the state as dependable allies in entrenching good governance and efficient service delivery.

The governor, in his May Day message to the workers signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said workers remained indispensable companions in his administration’s quest to build a prosperous Kwara for all.

He said the government could not have recorded remarkable achievements in various sectors of the economy without the contributions and support of the workforce.

Ahmed, therefore, congratulated the workers in the state on the occasion of May Day celebration.

He assured them that the present administration would continue to make their welfare a priority through improved working condition, to enhance their productivity.

Ahmed reassured the workers that his government would not renege in prompt payment of salaries and other benefits, in spite of the prevailing economic realities.

“The state government facilitated a N4 billion loan for the 16 local governments in the state to offset part of their salary arrears owed their staff.

“My government regards the councils as integral part of the state and shall continue to support all workers.

“Workers are the engine room of any government that must be cherished and partnered with for positive results at all times.

“Any government that undermines the capability of workers at any given point in time, is preparing to fail,’’ Ahmed said.

The governor promised to complete the ongoing secretariat complex on schedule.

He urged workers to sustain their loyalty, dedication to duty and efficient service delivery, to build a virile civil service and move the state to the next level.