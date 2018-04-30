The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has charged Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be committed to the 2nd National Action Plan on UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR).

Alhassan made the call while delivering a keynote address at the National inter-sectoral meeting on implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in Abuja.

The Minister, who was represented by Director, Women and Gender Affairs, Mrs Anetu-Anne Aliyu, said NAP would enhance women’s participation in peace and security.

Alhassan acknowledged that armed conflicts impact women and girls differently, stressing therefore the importance of fully implementing the NAP.

She also expressed displeasure on the low awareness of the UNSCR 1325 in the country, and emphasised the need to promote it at inter-sectoral level to boost the implementation of NAP.

“The key priorities of NAP include the participation and increased political empowerment for women; Justice, protection, peace and secured environment for women must be guaranteed during and after conflict.

“Also the allocation of greater and more sustained financial resources to support women on recovery process is imperative.

“I therefore encourage all MDAs and stakeholders be highly committed to this to ensure that the implementation of this 2nd NAP is given optimum priority and attention at different organisations,” she said.

Earlier the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu, who was represented by Deputy Director, Women and Gender, Mrs Frier Bulus, said the meeting was organised to encourage the MDAs to ensure the implementation of the 2nd NAP in various organisations.

The Deputy Programme Manager, Women, Peace and Security for UN Women, Mr Peter Mancha, said that women were still suffering effects of insecurity more, saying peace and security was a collective responsibility.

A gender expert, Mrs Amy Oyekunle, said the that the NAP document was rooted on the need for equality in the peace processes of Nigeria, stressing the need for consistent capacity building for women on peace and security.