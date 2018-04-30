A 66-year-old businessman, Abdulkadir Danhute, from Sokoto State has been remanded in prison by an Ilorin Magistrate court for allegedly issuing a dud cheque to the tune of N6 million to Ilorin based businessman and Chairman of KAMWIRE Industries, Alhaji Kamaldeen Yusuf.

Danhute was said to have offered the dud cheque in the course of a business transaction between the duo. The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes section 1(a)(b) of dishonoured cheque offences law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The First Information Report on the case indicated that Danhute of No 5 Lodge Road GRA Sokoto State issued Access bank post-dated cheques dated 23rd February 2018 and 23 March 2018 but that when the cheques were presented for clearance at the bank, they were confirmed dud.

The prosecutor, Yusuf Nasir told the court that police investigation into the matter was still ongoing and therefore rejected a plea for bail for the accused. Besides, he noted that the offence for which the accused was brought to court is not bailable as a matter of routine adding that the accused has been giving flimsy excuses to the company he duped in order to evade arrest.

He equally argued that the accused may jump bail because he’s not residing within the court jurisdiction.

He said, “If he’s admitted to bail, there is the likelihood that he will commit a similar offence. There is every tendency that the accused will tamper with police investigation. Without much ado, we urge your worship to exercise discretionary power by not admitting the accused to bail,”

However, counsel to the accused, Audu Abdullateef asked the court to grant his client bail on health ground as he argued that his client has failing health and on the advice of his doctor, is expected to travel to India for medical checkups.

However, the court rejected the medical documents tendered by the accused following objections to their admissibility by the prosecutor who argued forcefully that the documents were not addressed to the court and did not emanate from a public facility.

In his ruling, Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim refused the bail application of the accused as he noted that while his counsel hammered on his health he, however, failed to provide convincing facts that will warrant his bail. He stressed further that there must be evidence that will show that the health challenge cannot be properly managed in the prison.

The court, therefore, remanded the accused in prison custody and adjourned to May 26, 2018 for further mention.