The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Board has urged corps members to take advantage of the skills acquisition programme to become self-employed after the service year.

The board made the call on Monday when it undertook an inspection tour of the NYSC temporary camp at Agege, Lagos.

The leader of the inspection team, Prof. Joseph Eberemadu, told the corps members that the programme was designed to help them solve the problem of unemployment.

“The skills acquisition programme was designed to prepare you, corps members, for employment challenges after the service year.

“I urge you to take full advantage of the programme so you can be self-employed after, rather than to go in into the labour market.”

Eberemadu also advised the management of the Lagos NYSC to explore the huge corporate presence in Lagos to complete the NYSC permanent camp in Lagos.

“The temporary camp here is no longer adequate; I urge the state coordinator and his team to explore the heavy corporate presence here to get sponsorship for the completion of the permanent camp.

“Lagos is too important to continue operating from this temporary site, which is no longer adequate.”

Responding, the Lagos state NYSC coordinator, Mr Muhammed Momoh, assured the board that Lagos NYSC would take steps to complete the permanent camp.

He said that the Lagos NYSC was taking maximum advantage of available facilities to make the corps members comfortable.

“The need for the permanent site to be completed is crucial and we are liaising with the state government to ensure that it is completed without further delay.

“We are equally utilising available facilities optimally to ensure that the corps members are as comfortable as possible.”

Momoh added that five corps members are were recently admitted and effectively treated in the camp clinic for malaria and respiratory infections.

“They were effectively treated and have been discharged,” he said, adding that the camp had 31 doctors, 10 nurses, 47 pharmacists and other medical personnel.