The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday, destroyed 14, 360 tonnes of illicit drugs in Yola, Adamawa.

Mr Yakubu Kibo, the State Commander of the agency made the disclosure during public destruction and burning of the illicit drugs.

He said that the development followed the unrelenting efforts by the command officers.

“Today before you, we have 14,360 tonnes of hard drugs seized from March 2015 to September 2017.

“The drugs are made up of Cannabis Sativa, Cough Syrup with Codeine, Tramadol tablets and capsules, Cocaine among others,’’ Kibo said.

He said that the monetary value of the drugs was estimated at about N517 million.

The NDLEA boss in the state also said that between the periods under review, the command arrested 502 suspects.

He added that 236 of them were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

“In addition, two vehicles, uncompleted building belonging to notorious drugs dealers were forfeited to the Federal Government.”

Kibo also said that 180 drug dependent persons were counselled, treated and rehabilitated across the state.