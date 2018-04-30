Brig,-Gen. Zakari Sule Kazaure, NYSC Director-General has advised corps members against keeping late night in their places of primary assignment.

The director-general gave the advice on Sunday night when he visited the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

Kazaure also admonished the corps members to also travel during the day and shun night journey whenever they wished to travel, adding that should seek permission from the relevant authority before embarking on such journey.

Kazaure said his visit to the camp was to commiserate with the corps members and the camp officials, on the death of a female corps member, Miss Amadi Ichechukwu, last Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ichechukwu, from Rivers State, had a knee dislocation during ”Tug of War” at the orientation camp and was rushed to the University of Teaching hospital, Ilroin where she was pronounced death.

Kazaure urged the corps members to take advantage of the various skill acquisition programmes during the orientation for them to be able to start a business after the service.

According to him, white-collar jobs are no longer readily available for corps members after completing their service, hence the need for them to take the skill acquisition programme very serious.

He commiserated with the corps members, NYSC and camp officials on the death of the female corps member and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking with journalists later, the director-general said all corps members mobilized for national service had life insurance policy.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the Federal Government would pay compensation to the family of the deceased corps member.

The director-general, however, said it was the responsibility of state governments to provide and maintain facilities at the various orientation camps across the country.

He appealed to Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to assist in uplifting the facilities at the Yikpata camp.

Kazaure expressed happiness that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was at the camp and promised to provide more facilities to the camp.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Remignius Amaefule, told the director-general that the visit was devoid of the usual cultural display, Tug of War among others because the camp was in mourning period.

The director-general, however, donated a cow to the corps members for their camp fire night.