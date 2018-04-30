Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday says it deployed 50 under-cover personnel to enhance security in Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri to check security.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi, who reassured residents of the area of safety, appealled to them to stop fleeing their homes because of the April 26 failed attack by Boko Haram.

Suspected Boko Haram members on April 26 terrorised people of Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri as they used heavy machines and guns while trying to penetrate into the state capital.

The suspected terrorists were, however, repelled by troops of Nigerian Army as they engaged in hot battle around the cashew plantation on Maiduguri-Damboa road and overpowered the terrorists.

As the battle went on, residents of Jiddari Polo were terrified and thousands scampered for safety as they flee to other places.

The NSCDC commander, therefore, said “it was natural when something of that nature happened, people would be afraid but they should recall that the combined effort of security agencies on that day dealt with the situation.

“The Theartre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, had already directed continued daily patrol to avert recurrence of attacks.

“We call on the people to be security conciouse and establish minimum security in thier places of worship to forestall any sudden attack.

“Also, the move by Borno Government to establish neighborhood watch would go a long way in complementing the services of security agencies.

“We also appeal to the media not to cause further damage in the psychy of residents who always depend on news stories as source of information.”

The commandant said the aim of the insurgents was to instill fear, cause confusion and crippled commercial activities, saying “we want people to be caurageous and not to give any chance to the insurgents.”