No fewer than 7,564 people have benefited from a two-day free medical outreach organised by Rep. Solomon Maren (PDP Plateau) for people in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Dr Emmanuel Sabo, Team leader, Project Zero Initiative Free Medical Outreach, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bokkos at the end of the programme

He said out of the number 2, 542 patients undergone various eye treatments with 878 of them given reading glasses and 97 surgeries were carried out.

“The dental unit treated 951 persons out of whom 896 had varying degree of dental surgical procedures including scaling and polishing.

“In the Laboratory unit, 5,276 persons were screened for malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, Diabetes etc, ’’ he said.

Sabo, said the Lawmaker’s programme was organised in conjunction with an NGO, Project Zero, and National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), adding that all the people that registered and attended had their drugs free.

According to him, the programme was a “huge success’’ in spite of the monumental crowd in both Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

He further explained “because of our proven experience, we were able to cope with the challenge such that there was no single complication recorded.’’

NAN reports that the sponsor of the programme, Maren had said that the two-day free medical outreach targeted 10,000 persons in the two local government areas.

Maren said the medical treatment to his constituency was the most effective way of reaching out to the people as part of the dividends of democracy.

He added that the health of the people was his priority more so “it’s only with the living that things are done and not the dead.

“It’s not just living but healthy living that makes life meaningful and worthwhile.’’ he said.