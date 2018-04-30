The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has convicted a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike, of 12 counts bordering of perversion of the course of justice.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi, who pronounced the verdict on Monday morning, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved beyond reasonable doubts that the SAN was in constant communication with court officials to influence the assignment of his cases to his preferred judges.

The prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the offence carries a prison term of two years, but the defence counsel, Mr. Wale Akoni (SAN), said sentence is at the judge’s discretion, and pleaded with Justice Adebiyi to temper justice with mercy.

The judge stood the case down, rose and went into her chambers.