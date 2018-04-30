Physically challenged persons in Kano State under the umbrella of Kanawa Educational Foundation for the Disabled on Monday demanded for 70% of the appointments in a proposed board to be created for their wellbeing.

The Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abba Sarki-Sharada, presented the request when its members paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata.

According to the foundation’s chairman, the visit was to commend the assembly members, especially the Speaker, for their efforts in passing the bill.

“Since the establishment of the board is to ensure that we are not left behind in the state, there is the need for the employment of 70 per cent staff who are people with special needs.

“This is because we all know our problems and also how to handle it; there is no need for normal people to be in charge of what actually is concerning us because they may not really know how to handle us,’’ he said.

The chairman said the foundation has all categories of people with special needs in the state as members.

According to him, some members of the association are graduates in different fields while some others have various certificates from recognised institutions.

He appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to assent to the law establishing the board to enable it start operations, adding that this would reduce street begging on major roads in the state.

In his response, Ata assured the delegation that the assembly would do everything possible to ensure assent to the bill.

He said all the necessary stakeholders, including government, were consulted before the bill was passed.

“No doubt, the governor will sign the law because he is aware of it and had even give some inputs in the process,’’ he said.