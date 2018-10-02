



The organisers of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Quiz Competition said on Tuesday 11 states won prizes at the annual competition, which ended on October 1 in Daura, Katsina State.

Mohammed Kabiru, the zonal coordinator of the programme made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura.

Mr Kabiru said that no fewer than 240 students from the 19 northern states and Abuja participated in the three-day competition aimed at testing the intellectual ability of the students.

He said the students were tested on debate, impromptu speech, quiz, reading of English and Arabic passages, essay writing, spelling and pronunciation.

He said in the Quiz competition, Jigawa emerged first, followed by Sokoto and Gombe respectively, while Bauchi, Niger and Yobe emerged bests in that order in the debate competition.

According to Mr Kabiru, in essay writing, Niger, Sokoto and Bauchi states were the bests while in the spelling competition, Taraba, Katsina and Sokoto emerged bests respectively.

He added that Plateau, Zamfara and Katsina went home with the prizes in pronunciation competition while in reading of English passage, Bauchi, Zamfara and Taraba emerged bests.

Kabiru said in reading Arabic passage, Kebbi and Gombe were the winners and in impromptu speech, Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto took the prizes.

He said the competition, which was being sponsored by individuals and corporate organizations, was to prepare the students for future academic engagements.

He stressed that the programme was also geared towards educational development of the northern states and to teach the students to be self-reliant.

The NAN reports that last year’s event took place in Bauchi State.