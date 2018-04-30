Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleman Kazaure, at the weekend, cautioned corps members serving in Edo State to shun all forms of corruptions and be a true ambassador of the schemes.

Gen. Kazaure gave the advise on his official visit to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

Kazaure, represented by Director, Legal Unit of the NYSC, Ahmed Tijani Ibrahim, said the only way they corps members could not be interested in corruption, was to make efforts to avoid it through self discipline and that when such is done, they will discover that it is no longer a part of them.

“Please anywhere you go to, shun corruption because by the time you shun corruption, you will see it will no longer be part of you and anywhere you go, you will discover that you will not be interested in any forms of corruption”, he said.

While answering question whether the Man “O” War drills will be scraped or made optional for corps members on camp due to the ugly incident that happened in Kwara State that led to death of a corp member while participating in the exercise, Kazaure said it had always been optional since the berth of the scheme adding that the scheme is not prepared to scrap it.

He continued, “The Man ‘O’ War activities cannot be scrapped because it is part of the things we use to build the corps members. And that case that happened in Kwara State is what we were really not happy about. We condoled with the family of the corp member.

“We do not even force anybody to do it. The idea of making it optional cannot even come it. NYSC do not even force any corps members to do it.

“And any corps members who wants to do it, should make sure that there is an official on the ground and the state coordinator always ensure that official of the Man ‘O’ War is on ground to make sure that he guides the corps members doing any activities there”, he said.

While welcoming gen. Kazaure to the camp, the state’s coordinator of the scheme, Baba Yusuf Abdullahi, said the corps members have demonstrated a high sense of maturity and decorum since the orientation exercise began.

Abdullahi said the scheme has taken a giant stride to ensure that the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp buildings are completed within the shortest possible time adding that in do that, several courtesy calls have been paid on the state governor and he has promised to complete them.