The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has expressed worry over the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen across Ondo State, particularly Akureland in the last two months.

The monarch lamented that the rate at which the herdsmen were killing the farmers, destroying their farmlands and raping their wives was getting out of hand.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Micheal Adeyeye, in Akure on Monday, the traditional ruler said unchecked nefarious activities of the herdsmen had reached a dangerous peak which needed urgent attention of the Federal Government.

Oba Aladelusi also said the herdsmen were wrecking havoc on the farmers with impunity without any check.

The monarch said, “The Federal Government needs to pay attention and tackle the issue of Fulani herdsmen which is fast becoming a serious menace and threat to the peace in Akure as well as other South-West states.

“The incessant attacks on farmers and other residents in some parts of Akure is becoming a source of major concern.

“The recent attack on and wanton destruction of the farmland belonging to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, is condemnable and must be nip in the bud once and for all, considering the far reaching effects of this unprovoked and recurring attack if not quickly checked.