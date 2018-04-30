The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the explosion at the country home of the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia John Nwodo, at Ukehe in Enugu State.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja, condemned the explosion.

He described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous and wicked.

“Party invites security agencies to unravel the identities of the masked characters behind the dastardly act.

“All our security agencies must swing into action and arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

“Our nation cannot afford another form of criminality in view of the psychological trauma Nigerians are going through with bloodletting and killings in many states of the federation

The police in Enugu State have confirmed minor explosion at Ukehe country home of Nwodo in the early hours of Sunday.

A statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by the police spokesperson, DSP Ebere Amaraizu, said the Commissioner of Police in the state had already visited Ukehe in Igboetiti Local Government area of Enugu State.

Amaraizu said that the command had vowed to unmask those behind the dastardly act.