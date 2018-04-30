The Swisstrade Securities Nigeria Limited, a leading manufacturer of armoured security doors, said it spent N368 million for road construction in Anambra as party of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Mike Ezeaju in an interview with newsmen, said the road was just an example of the corporate social responsibility project executed by the company.

“In Anambra, Awgbu town, for example, we constructed 3.7 kilometers of nylon-tarred, high quality road at the cost N368 million naira.”

He said that the company chose to spend such amount on the road because of the effect it has on the people and the economy of the state.

“The roads were so bad that market women and men fall short of bringing their products to market for sale.

“By fixing the road, the economy of the benefitting localities, the state and by extension that of Nigeria are being lifted. “

He said that the company had also executed other cooperate social responsibility projects in the same state and as well states of the federation.

“In the same state also, we constructed ultra modern, very large school buildings, and have thus far awarded scholarships to 63 students, males and females.

“In Lagos also, we are collaborating with the local police to refurbish a divisional office and fix many of their operational vehicles.”

Ezeaju said that the corporate social responsibility projects were borne by company’s innate desire to impact meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian economy and enhance the welfare of the citizens.

The CEO said that the Swisstrade main positive impact was on the labour industry and the environment.

Ezeaju said that the company promoted cleanliness and total friendliness of environment.

“We employ hundreds of staff and all our staff are tax-abiding, just like the company we run.

“Unlike others, we do not regard Nigeria as a dumping ground by bringing in sub-standard products.

“Swisstrade is the world’s number one armoured Steel Security door company with an eye on quality.”

He noted that the company giant leap to the top in armoured steel door manufacturing became an immediate success with great satisfaction from the public and consumers alike.

“Having studied the foundational and operational principle of the company, customers vouched for its ability to assess the needs of the market and its capacity to produce doors of the highest quality in accordance with international standards.”