Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, currently on overseas trip, to request for assistance from the United States and other foreign countries to tackle the herdsmen militia and their sponsors currently on a killing spree in the country.

IYC President and Secretary, Eric Omare and Henry Iyalah, in an open letter to President Buhari, also warned of a likely breakdown of law and order in the country ahead the 2019 general election, if the Federal Government fails to take decisive measures to stop the wanton killings and destruction by herdsmen militia.

IYC said: “We urge Mr. President to use your foreign trips, including your trip to the United States, to seek support to stop the menace of herdsmen’s persistent killings and ensure free, fair and credible elections and not support to win election for yourself.

“The interest of the generality of Nigerians should be uppermost in your mind over and above your personal ambition to win re-election as President in the interest of peace and security of our country, Nigeria. We also hope that you will not tell President Donald Trump that Nigerian youths are lazy,” it said.

On the countless killings and destructions being carried out by suspected herdsmen in parts of the country and the rising political tension over 2019 elections, the group said: “Mr. President, the implication of these unabated killings and the lackluster response of your government is that more and more Nigerians will heed the advice to defend themselves and the implication is a likely breakdown of law and order in the country, especially as we move towards the next general elections in 2019 if something urgent was not done to bring the perpetrators to justice and put a stop to the senseless killings by herdsmen.

“Mr. President, the IYC is concerned by the rising political tension in Nigeria arising from the treatment of some political players by the security agencies. It is highly condemnable that people who express opposing views to your administration are being harassed and maltreated. The hallmark of democracy is the right to hold an opinion and where this right is absent, then democracy is dead. The treatment being given to political figures such as Senator Dino Melaye and others is highly unacceptable and condemnable.

“The insinuation in the public is that the Gestapo treatment is part of your strategy to silence opposing voices in the build up to the next general elections.”