President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption and other social vices which have hindered the development of the country.

Buhari made the pledge in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday when he received members of Daura Elders Committee who paid him a courtesy visit.

“We will not relent in our efforts to free this country from corrupt practices, insurgency and maladministration,’’ he promised.

The president urged Nigerians to fear God, be just and fair in their public and private engagements.

He thanked members of the committee for the visit and added: “we are committed and determined to entrenching democratic values.’’

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu, told the president that they were at his house to felicitate with him and wish him well.

Aliyu, who holds the traditional title of Ubandoman Daura, said the committee had always prayed for the wellbeing of the president and Nigeria.

“We are happy that you are home and in high spirits,” he said.