Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has admonished corps members to remain humble in their host communities.

Kazaure gave the admonition on Sunday at the NYSC orientation camp in Okada, near Benin.

He said that it was expedient that corps members remain humble and respectful in their host communities as they serve as the mirror of the scheme.

Kazaure also urged them to be hardworking and abide by the laws of the communities, as one of the aims of the scheme was to foster unity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Director of Legal Unit of NYSC, Kazauare advised corps members posted to schools to refrain from aiding students in examination malpractice.

He urged them to teach according to the syllabus and shun leakage of examination questions.

The NYSC boss further appealed to corps members to always move in groups, noting that the security situation in the country warranted due vigilance.

He also cautioned corps members against travelling without approval, adding that issues and grievances should be tabled before management for prompt action.

On the issue of a corps member who died at the Kwara orientation camp after a man ‘o war exercise, Kazaure said the exercise would not be scrapped.

He, however, said it was not mandatory for any corps member to undergo it as it was not compulsory.

Kazaure appealed to the Edo Government to assist the scheme in the state in relocating to the permanent site before the end of the year.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Edo, Mr Abdullahi Yusuf, in his opening remarks, had disclosed that the orientation exercise commenced in the state without hitches.

Yusuf said that at the end of the registration exercise, a total of 2,137 corps members were duly registered.

To ensure security, he said 800 sandbags had been placed at strategic points on the camp to prevent intruders.

He further said that the NYSC in the state had succeeded in prevailing on the state government to mobilise contractors back to the permanent site.

Yusuf said that the state government had given an assurance that all contractual agreements and the mobilisation to the site would be done next month.