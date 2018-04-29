The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to tackle the ceaseless herdsmen killings and security challenges confronting the country.

The association also appealed to the international community to intervene in the crisis to save the country from relapsing into a religious crisis stressing that the attack on the Church in Benue was a jihad that should be stopped.

Speaking at a peaceful procession organised by the Benue state chapter of CAN, chairman of the chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva who led the procession, which had participants baring placards with several inscriptions including, “President Buhari resign now”, “enough of the genocide in Benue, “arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah and”, Benue state” and “self defence is the answer” noted that killings had become a source of physical and mental agony for the people on the state.

Rev. Leva said, “the barbaric mindless and well planned massacre of Benue people has no doubt brought tears running down the chicks of everybody in Benue state.

“We as CAN, wrote to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the matter no answer or response was received. It is a fact that the silence and the indecision of the federal government is rather an encouragement to the militant herdsmen to perpetrate all these evil upon the people of Benue state.

“We are convinced that the Federal Government is acting the script of Miyetti Allah.

“The latest statements by President Muhammadu Buhari that these killers are from Libya is another plot to change the narrative and confuse the international community on the true picture of the atrocities being committed by his kinsmen against the peace loving people of Benue state.

“The reaction of the security chiefs in Nigeria towards the killings in Benue state is a clear indication that they are in support of the genocide being perpetrated on the people of Benue state.

“The recent cold blooded execution of two Catholic Priests and other parishioners is evident of a jihad that has come on the land of Benue.

“Against this backdrop, we want to state categorically clearly that, firstly we have lost confidence in the federal government. As we cannot get adequate protection from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. We therefore call on him to resign immediately.

“We still demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore masterminding the genocide against the people of Benue state.

“We call on the global community to include in their list the militant Fulani herdsmen as a very serious terrorist group. They are indeed terrorists.

“We request that a commission of enquiry be properly constituted to unravel the circumstances that led to the destruction of Naka town by members of the Nigerian military.

“We call on the international community to come to our aid by protecting us from the cruel and barbaric hand of the Fulani jihadists who are bent on ethnic cleansing in Benue state.

“We demand adequate compensation to take care of the over 180,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state because they are suffering. We need adequate compensation.

“We also demand the building of all the communities that have been destroyed by the invaders in Benue state.”

Speaking at the procession, a representative of children, 12 year old Aondodoo Achakpa, in his speech said, “all we demand from President Buhari is that he should save us from these killer herdsmen attacking Benue state because they are killing our parents, grandparents and fellow children and friends.”