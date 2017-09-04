President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of his commitment to reposition the country for good.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president said this when he received associations of farmers, businessmen, youth leaders, elders and politicians from Katsina at his hometown inDaura on Monday.

He said “he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good”.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best,” he said.

“I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grassroots, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support.”

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Zannan-Daura, Sani Ahmed Daura, said the president’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

“On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health,” he said.

Daura, a former assistant inspector-general of police, said the president’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.